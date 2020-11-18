Menu

Crime

Plan unveiled to make Vancouver first jurisdiction in Canada to decriminalize simple drug possession

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 12:37 pm
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. Stewart wants the B.C. government to conduct a review of policing across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. Stewart wants the B.C. government to conduct a review of policing across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has announced a plan to decriminalize simple possession of drugs in the city through a federal health exemption.

If approved by the federal government, Vancouver would be the first Canadian jurisdiction to do so.

Click to play video 'Highlights from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s one-on-one on B.C.’s deadly overdose crisis' Highlights from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s one-on-one on B.C.’s deadly overdose crisis
Highlights from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s one-on-one on B.C.’s deadly overdose crisis – Sep 30, 2020

“Personal possession and use of drugs is not a criminal justice issue, it is a health issue,” Stewart said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is time to end the stigma around substance use, help connect more of our neighbours to health care, and save lives.”

With 328 overdose-related death in the city this year, Stewart said 2020 is on track to be the worst year yet for overdoses and a new approach is needed.

Read more: Canada’s other health-care crisis: the epidemic of fatal drug overdoses

The move is backed by B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Vancouver Coastal Health chief medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police called for the decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs.

If passed by council, Stewart’s motion would direct the City to write to federal officials to request an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize personal possession of illicit substances within city boundaries for medical purposes.

More to come…

