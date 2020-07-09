Canadian police chiefs call for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

The head of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) is calling for the decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs.
“Arresting individuals for simple possession of illicit drugs has proven to be ineffective,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, who heads the CACP, said Thursday. “It does not save lives.”
Palmer says the chiefs recommend the “current enforcement-based approach for possession be replaced with a health-care approach that diverts people from the criminal justice system.”
The association is calling for the creation of a national task force to look into drug policy reform.
B.C.’s provincial health officer has advocated for the decriminalization of people who use drugs.
In a report released in April, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the change is an important step in dealing with the province’s ongoing overdose crisis.
More to come…
