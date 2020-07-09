Menu

Canada

Canadian police chiefs call for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

By Jon Azpiri Global News
The head of Canada's police chiefs is calling for the decriminalization of simple possession possession of illicit drugs.
The head of Canada's police chiefs is calling for the decriminalization of simple possession possession of illicit drugs.

The head of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) is calling for the decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs.

“Arresting individuals for simple possession of illicit drugs has proven to be ineffective,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, who heads the CACP, said Thursday. “It does not save lives.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s emotional response to B.C.’s record-breaking drug overdose numbers in May
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s emotional response to B.C.’s record-breaking drug overdose numbers in May

Palmer says the chiefs recommend the “current enforcement-based approach for possession be replaced with a health-care approach that diverts people from the criminal justice system.”

The association is calling for the creation of a national task force to look into drug policy reform.

Read more: B.C.’s top doctor urges province to decriminalize possession of hard drugs to address overdose crisis

B.C.’s provincial health officer has advocated for the decriminalization of people who use drugs.

In a report released in April, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the change is an important step in dealing with the province’s ongoing overdose crisis.

More to come…

Opioid Crisis Drug Possession Illicit drugs Drug Decriminalization CACP
