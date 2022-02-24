Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Sask. government funds $2M program providing training to re-enter labour force

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 2:12 pm
A program that provides re-training for labour force skills coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be funded $2.2 million from the Sask. government. View image in full screen
A program that provides re-training for labour force skills coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be funded $2.2 million from the Sask. government. Getty Images

A program that trains people to re-enter into the labour force coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be funded by the Saskatchewan government.

On Feb. 24, the province announced an investment of $2.2 million for the Training Voucher Program that will make re-training accessible and affordable to workers impacted by recent economic challenges.

Read more: Saskatchewan government announces over $4M in funding for skills training programs

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize economic challenges caused by COVID-19 have impacted some Saskatchewan workers who might want to develop new skills as they re-enter the labour force,” stated Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison in a media release.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges' COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges
COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges – Jan 11, 2022

“The Training Voucher Program will help us achieve the important goal of training and retaining a skilled workforce to match employer needs and help drive Saskatchewan’s economic growth.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The program, funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements, will cover tuition and other eligible costs.

Read more: Saskatchewan government commits $13M to new skills training programs

The institutions that will be providing the training include Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Carlton Trail College, Cumberland College, Great Plains College, Lakeland College, Northlands College, North West College, Parkland College, Southeast College, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and Gabriel Dumont Institute.

According to the province, the program was also recently expanded to include the following private training institutions:18-Wheels Training Services, Lifemark Health Group, Northern Resource Trucking, Academy of Learning and the Saskatoon Business College.

Click to play video: 'Sask. unemployment rate drops again in May, inches towards pre-pandemic level' Sask. unemployment rate drops again in May, inches towards pre-pandemic level
Sask. unemployment rate drops again in May, inches towards pre-pandemic level – Jun 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagPROVINCIAL FUNDING taglabour force tageconomic challenges tagTraining Voucher Program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers