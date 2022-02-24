Sask. government funds $2M program providing training to re-enter labour force

Send this page to someone via email

A program that trains people to re-enter into the labour force coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be funded by the Saskatchewan government.

On Feb. 24, the province announced an investment of $2.2 million for the Training Voucher Program that will make re-training accessible and affordable to workers impacted by recent economic challenges.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize economic challenges caused by COVID-19 have impacted some Saskatchewan workers who might want to develop new skills as they re-enter the labour force,” stated Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison in a media release.

“The Training Voucher Program will help us achieve the important goal of training and retaining a skilled workforce to match employer needs and help drive Saskatchewan’s economic growth.”

The program, funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements, will cover tuition and other eligible costs.

The institutions that will be providing the training include Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Carlton Trail College, Cumberland College, Great Plains College, Lakeland College, Northlands College, North West College, Parkland College, Southeast College, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and Gabriel Dumont Institute.

According to the province, the program was also recently expanded to include the following private training institutions:18-Wheels Training Services, Lifemark Health Group, Northern Resource Trucking, Academy of Learning and the Saskatoon Business College.

