Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan' Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan
It’s Day 1 at Level 1 of New Brunswick’s winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19. It’s the least restrictive level of the action plan, and as Travis Fortnum reports, it’s good news for businesses.

New Brunswick’s premier and top doctor are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed here.

The province moved to Level 1 — the least restrictive level of the winter plan — one week ago. That meant that businesses that were previously required to reduce their capacity, such as gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres, were able to open to full capacity.

Trending Stories

Read more: New Brunswick businesses optimistic on path to full reopening

Level 1 does still require patrons to show proof of vaccination, and masking continues to be mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

Premier Blaine Higgs has previously said he hopes the province can lift restrictions entirely at the end of March.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, neighbouring Nova Scotia announced its plan to fully remove all COVID-19 restrictions as of March 21. The proof of vaccination policy, which only allowed fully-vaccinated Nova Scotians to take part in “discretionary activities” such as dining in a restaurant, will be removed Feb. 28.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagOmicron variant tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNB COVID-19 tagNB covid tagNB Omicron tagOmicron NB tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 restrictions tagNB COVID-19 restrictions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers