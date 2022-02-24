New Brunswick premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s premier and top doctor are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed here.

The province moved to Level 1 — the least restrictive level of the winter plan — one week ago. That meant that businesses that were previously required to reduce their capacity, such as gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres, were able to open to full capacity.

Level 1 does still require patrons to show proof of vaccination, and masking continues to be mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

Premier Blaine Higgs has previously said he hopes the province can lift restrictions entirely at the end of March.

Yesterday, neighbouring Nova Scotia announced its plan to fully remove all COVID-19 restrictions as of March 21. The proof of vaccination policy, which only allowed fully-vaccinated Nova Scotians to take part in “discretionary activities” such as dining in a restaurant, will be removed Feb. 28.