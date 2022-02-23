Menu

Canada

Prince Edward Island to eliminate use of vaccine passport for COVID-19 next week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 11:50 am
COVID-19: Some business owners on the fence about dropping proof of vaccination
Provincial officials have loosened capacity restrictions this week in a number of settings. This, as vaccine passports are also soon going to be a thing of the past.

Prince Edward Island will discontinue use of its COVID-19 vaccine passport next week.

Premier Dennis King says proof of vaccination won’t be required to access restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues as of Feb. 28.

The province is also lifting on Feb. 28 the requirement for unvaccinated people arriving on the Island to self-isolate, but they will have to be tested for COVID-19 upon entry and on their second and fourth days in the province.

Read more: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canadian adults

Masks are still required in indoor public spaces and limits remain on the size of gatherings.

King and chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison both say while the pandemic is not over, the Island is in a good place as a result of a high uptake in vaccinations.

There are two people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and another two who tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

Capacity limits lifted where vaccine passport is required
© 2022 The Canadian Press
