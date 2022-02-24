Menu

Crime

Man, teenage girl charged after ‘targeted’, violent Manitoba break in: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 12:38 pm
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Sapotaweyak Cree Nation home that police say sent four people to hospital.

Swan River RCMP said they found four victims — three stabbed and one assaulted — after they were called to the home just after midnight Tuesday.

Two of the stabbing victims, ages 18 and 17, were treated and released, while a 30-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Winnipeg. The 54-year-old assault victim was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident started at the 30-year-old victim’s home, when suspects broke in and attacked him. According to RCMP, the break-in appears to have been specifically targeted.

The other victims were nearby when the accused left the scene. The 54-year-old victim lives next door and was outside his home, and the 18-year-old and 17-year-old stabbing victims were a short distance away.

Read more: Man stabbed in domestic violence incident: Winnipeg police

An 18-year-old Sapotaweyak man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000. He remains in custody.

A 17-year-old girl from Norway House is also facing charges and was released pending a future court appearance.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

