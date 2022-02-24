One person killed after 4-vehicle crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 101

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died and several people were hospitalized after a collision involving four vehicles and eight people on Highway 101 in Coldbrook, N.S.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Kings District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the multi-vehicle collision around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Police learned that a vehicle had been travelling west on Hwy. 101 when it collided with a vehicle travelling east. Two others vehicles that were also travelling east, collided with the first two vehicles,” he said in the email.

Marshall said six people were transported to hospital, one was treated by EHS at the scene and released, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The person who was pronounced deceased was travelling in the westbound vehicle,” said Marshall, who added investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Office to identify a next of kin.

He said an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Highway 101 was closed for around 8.5 hours. It has since reopened.