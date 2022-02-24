Menu

Canada

One person killed after 4-vehicle crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 101

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:18 am
A person has died following a four-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Coldbrook. View image in full screen
A person has died following a four-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Coldbrook. Submitted by Ian Swinamer

A person has died and several people were hospitalized after a collision involving four vehicles and eight people on Highway 101 in Coldbrook, N.S.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Kings District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the multi-vehicle collision around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Police learned that a vehicle had been travelling west on Hwy. 101 when it collided with a vehicle travelling east. Two others vehicles that were also travelling east, collided with the first two vehicles,” he said in the email.

Read more: Young New Brunswick man killed in single-vehicle crash near Shediac

Marshall said six people were transported to hospital, one was treated by EHS at the scene and released, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The person who was pronounced deceased was travelling in the westbound vehicle,” said Marshall, who added investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Office to identify a next of kin.

He said an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Highway 101 was closed for around 8.5 hours. It has since reopened.

