Canada

Young New Brunswick man killed in single-vehicle crash near Shediac

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 11:53 am
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police note poor weather and road conditions are believed to be factors. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old man from Petit-Cap has died after a single-vehicle crash in Portage, N.B.

Members of the Shediac RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and Cap-Pelé Fire Department were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. today on Highway 15.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, would have lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch and rolled over,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

RCMP said the man died at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police note poor weather and road conditions are believed to be factors.

