Vaccine requirement for Hamilton police to be lifted amid Ontario’s re-evaluation of policy

Unvaccinated Hamilton police officers on leave will be allowed to return to work next week as Ontario lifts its requirement for proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The move comes on the heels of the province’s chief medical officer’s re-evaluation of letters sent last year to various sectors, including hospitals and post-secondary institutions, requiring the development of immunization policies.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton Police says the service will be following the Ford government’s direction and dropping rapid test requirements for members who didn’t get shots or didn’t disclose their status.

“Those members that refused to comply with the testing were not permitted to enter the workplace and were placed on an unpaid leave,” HPS’ Jackie Penman said in an email to Global News.

“Beginning on March 1, the rapid testing no longer applies and those members may return.”

In October, Hamilton police followed suit with a number of police services across Ontario, implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The policy stipulated that members who chose not to submit their vaccination status had to undergo rapid testing before their shift rotation.

Chief Frank Bergen said the decision was made around concerns during the fourth wave and a spike month over month in coronavirus cases in Hamilton.

“As a service, we believe mandatory vaccinations are just one of the ways we can reassure our members and the public that we have taken the necessary steps to protect ourselves and the community we serve,“ Bergen said.

Over 95 per cent of members opted to get fully vaccinated between October 2021 and February 2022, according to Penman.

New hires will still be required to provide proof of vaccination status.

The service says they have and will continue to adhere with public health guidelines which include social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing and other personal protective equipment requirements.

Hamilton Police Association (HPA) president Jaimi Bannon told Global the union feels it’s reasonable for HPS to remove and revise its policy on vaccinations.

“There has been little to no transmission within the workplace,” Bannon said.

“Our members have worked throughout this pandemic focusing on community and personal safety. They will continue to keep Hamilton safe.”

During a media availability on Tuesday, Hamilton’s medical officer of health responded to the province’s move to lift requirements around vaccines suggesting organizations continue to look at how immunization fits into their overall health and safety approach.

“So looking at how does vaccination fit into their health and safety needs and how do they continue to promote vaccination as they go forward knowing the impact it has on workers themselves … and how it affects the risks in those settings.”