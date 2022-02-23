COVID-19: Death in Northumberland County, outbreaks lifted at Ross Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported one COVID-19 death and 25 new lab-confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 2 p.m. Wednesday reported the following case data:

Deaths: 102 — One new death since Feb. 22 — an individual in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 76 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 25 since Tuesday’s update — 12 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 135 — up from 126 reported Tuesday — which includes 50 in the Kawarthas, 73 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Three people are currently in hospital — one less since Tuesday. Of the three, one is in an intensive care unit — one more since Tuesday. There have been 174 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 94 in the Kawarthas, 74 in Northumberland County, and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports five patients as of noon Wednesday with two identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,943 since the pandemic’s beginning — five pending with 3,435 in the Kawarthas, 3,107 in Northumberland County and 393 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,718 — an additional 17 since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Tuesday and can be found in this article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Testing: The COVID-19 assessment centre is now back operating out of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, however, two outbreaks at Ross Memorial Hospital were declared resolved. The outbreaks were on the surgical south unit (Feb. 14) and medical unit (Feb. 4).

Active outbreaks Wednesday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Extendicare Cobourg : Declared Feb. 18

: Declared Feb. 18 Campbellford Memorial Hospital: As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15. As of Feb. 21 there were no active cases among inmates, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data).

in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15. As of Feb. 21 there were no active cases among inmates, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data). Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 23, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff) — unchanged from Tuesday. There were two resident cases reported on Feb. 18.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 23, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff) — unchanged from Tuesday. There were two resident cases reported on Feb. 18. Two outbreaks at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 21 reported nine active cases among inmates — down from 27 reported on Feb. 17. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

