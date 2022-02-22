COVID-19: HKPR reports death in City of Kawartha Lakes, outbreak at Extendicare Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported one COVID-19 death, 76 new lab-confirmed cases and a new outbreak over the Family Day long weekend.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday reported the following case data:

Deaths: 101 — One new death since Friday, Feb. 18 — an individual in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 76 since Friday, Feb. 18 — 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 45 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 126 — down from 189 reported Friday — which includes 48 in the Kawarthas, 67 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Four people are currently in hospital — one less since Friday’s update. Of the four, none are in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 175 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 95 in the Kawarthas, 74 in Northumberland County, and six in Haliburton County (one more). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six patients as of noon Tuesday with four identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,915 since the pandemic’s beginning — five pending with 3,423 in the Kawarthas, 3,094 in Northumberland County and 393 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,701 — an additional 124 since Feb. 18. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Tuesday:

Eligible residents (age five and older) : 85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.6 per cent with two doses

: 85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.6 per cent with two doses Adults (age 18 and older) : 89 per cent with one dose; 87.3 per cent with two doses; 60.5 per cent with three doses

: 89 per cent with one dose; 87.3 per cent with two doses; 60.5 per cent with three doses Doses administered: 158,693 first doses; 152,467 second doses and 98,199 third doses

Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Testing: The COVID-19 assessment centre is now back operating out of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay beginning Tuesday.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was reported late Friday at Extendicare Cobourg. Case details have not been made available.

Other active outbreaks Tuesday afternoon:

Campbellford Memorial Hospital: As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15. As of Feb. 20 there were three active cases among inmates, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data).

in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15. As of Feb. 20 there were three active cases among inmates, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data). Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 22, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff) — up from two active cases among residents reported on Feb. 18.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 22, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff) — up from two active cases among residents reported on Feb. 18. Two outbreaks at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Two outbreaks at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Feb. 16) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Feb. 16) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 17 reported 27 active cases among inmates — unchanged since Feb. 15. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

