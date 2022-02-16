COVID-19: HKPR to end mass immunization clinics at Lindsay Exhibition, Cobourg Community Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in Lindsay and Cobourg will wrap up next week, the region’s health unit announced Wednesday morning.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says the clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition will end on Feb. 25 and a day later the clinic at the Cobourg Community Centre will end.

In their place, in-house clinics will open at the health unit’s locations in Port Hope (200 Rose Glen Rd.) and in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. South) — dates and times yet to be determined.

Current immunization clinics in Fenelon Falls and Minden will continue to run once a week until March 24.

Vaccines are still available at community pharmacies and health-care providers.

The health unit cites an increase in vaccinated residents attributing to the decision to end the clinics. As of Wednesday, 85.8 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose while 82.4 per cent have two doses.

“Our booster dose coverage for people aged 18 years and older has also topped 60 per cent,” said Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health. “The daily number of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to decline, and other indicators are trending in the right direction.”

Walk-ins for first, second and booster doses (if eligible) are now available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for anyone age five and older at the health unit’s vaccination clinics. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available.

As of Feb. 18, eligibility for booster doses is being expanded to youth ages 12 to 17. Appointments will be booked for approximately six months (168 days) after a second dose. To be eligible for a booster dose or a fourth dose (if eligible), at least 84 days must have passed since your most recent shot.

Click the links for a list of available vaccination clinics, pharmacy locations or primary care providers.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognize all of our employees and volunteers who have been assisting with COVID-19 immunization, case and contact management and outbreak response,” Bocking said.

“Your dedication and tremendous contributions to keeping the people of the Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge districts safe and healthy throughout this pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health unit reported 146 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

