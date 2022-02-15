COVID-19: 12 cases at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay; HKPR reports 146 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported around 1:20 p.m. the following case data:

Deaths: 99 — Unchanged since Feb. 8, when five deaths were reported. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 22 since Monday’s update — eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 146 — down from 156 reported Monday and 188 on Friday — which includes two pending cases, 78 in the Kawarthas, 57 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Nine people are currently in hospital — one more than in Monday’s update. Of the nine, one is currently in an intensive care unit — one less than Monday. There have been 174 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 95 in the Kawarthas (one more), 74 in Northumberland County, and five in Haliburton County. However, Ross Memorial Hospital reports 12 patients as of noon Tuesday with six identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,733 since the pandemic’s beginning — 26 pending with 3,340 in the Kawarthas, 2,987 in Northumberland County and 380 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,501 — an additional 30 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.5 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rata data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News update from Feb. 14.

Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. Active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 13 reported 30 active cases among inmates (most recent data), down from 48 reported on Feb. 10. There were 61 cases reported on Feb. 9. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.