Calgary police seeking public assistance after string of robberies, sexual assaults in the city

Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance after a series of robberies and sexual assaults in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden areas last month.

The robberies and assaults occurred between Jan. 10 and Jan. 30, according to a CPS media release published on Wednesday. In each instance, a man entered the personal care business, demanded money at gunpoint and later sexually assaulted female employees. The man posed as a potential customer and made efforts to determine if the victims were in the establishment prior to carrying out his crimes.

In some instances, the man stayed in the business and spoke with employees, revealing personal details. When interrupted by other staff or customers, he would flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 50-year-old white man about 6’1″ tall and 240 pounds with reddish hair and a beard. He was wearing a light Columbia winter jacket with grey sleeves and black track pants at the time of some of the offenses. He was also seen wearing either running shoes or shorter black boots, and either a baseball cap or a black toque during the incidents.

He was seen driving a 2011 to 2020 black Dodge Caravan SXT with extra driving lamps on the lower front bumper area and upgraded rims.

“We are making an appeal for the individual responsible for these offenses. To come forward to police and turn yourself in so further harm can be prevented. We have numerous images and are confident someone will identify the person involved,” said Det. Timothy Fitzgibbon at a press conference on Wednesday.

Those with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are encouraged to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or call 911 if there is a crime in progress.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.