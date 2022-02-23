Flair Airlines to offer flights from Waterloo to Saint John, Charlottetown

Flair Airlines has announced that it will begin providing service from Waterloo Region to Charlottetown and Saint John in the coming months when it adds a third plane to its local fleet.

The budget carrier says the planes will fly from Waterloo International Airport to Charlottetown on Thursdays and Sundays while passengers will be transported to and from Saint John on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Strengthening our ties with Region of Waterloo International Airport will allow us to serve more destinations from the airport in the future, as well as create new jobs for the region,” Flair Airlines president Stephen Jones stated.

“As the airport completes extensive renovations, we feel that it is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to the region and grow with the airport.”

The airline will have three planes based out of the airport in Breslau. It also offers service to Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Flair Airlines says that each plane accounts for about 50 jobs in the area, both directly and indirectly, including customer service agents, ground handlers, cabin crews and maintenance staff.