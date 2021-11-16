Flair Airlines adding flights to Mexico from Alberta, B.C., Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Flair Airlines announced it will be flying from Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario to Mexico this winter.

The low-budget air carrier announced that in February it will begin offering non-stop flights to Cancun and Los Cabos from Vancouver, Abbotsford, Edmonton, Ottawa and Waterloo Region.

“The average February temperature in Canada is -6 C; the average temperature in Cancun is 28 C, so February seemed like a good month to start service,” said chief commercial officer Garth Lund.

The western destinations will allow passengers to visit Los Cabos with flights travelling to and from Vancouver on Tuesdays and Saturdays while planes will take off and arrive in Abbotsford and Edmonton on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“With more people being vaccinated and travel measures easing, we look forward to continued increased service from Flair which will benefit the community and the economy that supports it,” said Russell Atkinson, director of air service development with Vancouver’s airport authority.

Ontarians can travel to Cancun from Ottawa on Saturdays and Waterloo on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“Expanded local service means more options for families, continued job growth, as well as a strong tourism sector and local economy,” Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman said in a release.

The airline, which bills itself as an ultra-low-cost carrier, says prices begin at $129.

