B.C. health officials set to unveil details for distribution of rapid tests

Send this page to someone via email

After months of waiting British Columbians will soon have access to take-home rapid tests.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will outline the plans for distributing the tests at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The press conference will be carried live above, on the Global BC Facebook page and on BC1.

2:09 B.C. announces rapid test rollout plan B.C. announces rapid test rollout plan

Distribution of the general population will start with those 70 years of age and older. The province will outline in the press conference where the tests can be accessed and how many can be accessed at one time.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also expected to outline a timeline on when more of the general population will be able to get the tests. It will be largely based on supply.

There are an additional 9.9 million tests expected to arrive in the next few weeks, on top of the approximately 10.4 million tests that have arrived or are in transit.

A big chunk of the tests, 3.8 million more test kits to K-12 education and 2.1 million more test kits for the post-secondary education sector, are headed to schools across the province.

Starting this week schools will start making the test kits available.

Each student will be able to access five tests. School staff will have access to two tests.

“It’s important to remember — and I know Dr. Henry will remind us — that testing continues to be something we do when we have symptoms,” Dix said last week.

“That hasn’t changed. Increased test availability means that more members of the general population will be able to access tests to use to understand their own symptoms and illness, and to take action to limit transmission to their friends, family and work, including those at higher risk.”

Story continues below advertisement