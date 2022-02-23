Police seek possible witness in Georgina, Ont. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking to speak to a possible witness in a Georgina, Ont., homicide investigation.

Police said that on Jan. 15 just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Miami Drive for reports of a house fire.

The blaze was extinguished but the homeowner, 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier, was found dead inside, police said.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, investigators released a brief surveillance video showing a person walking in the area of the incident at around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15.

“This person may have information that could assist in the investigation,” police said.

Officers were also setting up a command post in the area of Miami Drive and Queensway South, in the hope of encouraging individuals in the area to come forward with any information that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.