Sports

Leafs prospect Amirov diagnosed with brain tumour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 9:39 am

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season.

Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League, but suffered an injury to open the season.

Dubas said Amrirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required “ongoing extensive investigations.”

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.

“Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa’s and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care,” Dubas said.

“Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
