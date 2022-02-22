Rust Valley Restorers back for ‘gamut of emotions’ in 4th season

Rust Valley Restorers is back for another season of transforming abandoned cars to their former glory.

“There’s going to be some interesting twists and turns to look forward to the season,” said Avery Shoaf, co-star of Rust Valley Restorers.

“There’s some of the scary stuff, some interesting stuff and you’ll get to see me jump around like a small gazelle. You’ll get to see me in some precarious situations and you’re gonna get to see Mike in some precarious situations, but you know what? It’s a little bit off the wall this year.”

This season of the popular TV show follows Shoaf’s projects at Wildman Restorations, elaborate rescues of abandoned vehicles, as well as the auction where co-star Mike Hall passed the blow-torch to fans while emptying out his field of dreams in Tappen, B.C.

“I got rid of 40 years of my life in one day,” said Hall. “It was one of the hardest things I have done. After 40 years, they’re more like your children than cars.”

More than 550 of his classic cars awaiting restoration sat in his famous ‘field of dreams’ were sold to the highest bidder from around the world.

The cars are going to be shipped far and wide. One is going to New York State, one is lined up for Michigan and just about every Canadian province will get a piece of his beloved collection.

After the sale, Hall has two more fields filled with cars waiting to be restored to what they once were, meaning he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s tears, there’s joy, there’s sadness, there’s a whole gamut of emotions. We did some amazing, cool builds; we did some rescues that were pretty outlandish,” said Hall.

The 10-episode season starts off with Hall and co-star Shoaf teaming up with an old friend to recover an abandoned, and potentially valuable, Volkswagen. A fire truck and 1969 Barracuda are also in the episode.

For Episode 2, Shoaf gambles on a partnership to restore his white whale, a 1956 Ford cab-over-engine truck and faces problems from authorities over his car-cluttered yard. Hall also tracks down a second fire truck to help his build get back on track.

Rust Valley Restorers season four begins airing Feb. 24 and can be viewed on History TV, Netflix, StackTV or on the Global TV app

With Files from Kathy Michaels and Doyle Potenteau