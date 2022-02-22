Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Rust Valley Restorers back for ‘gamut of emotions’ in 4th season

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 9:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Rust Valley Restorers returns for a new emotion filled season' Rust Valley Restorers returns for a new emotion filled season
WATCH: The stars of Rust Valley Restorers are back with a new season filled with emotion, fresh restorations and excitement. Sydney Morton caught up with Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf to find out what's in store.

Rust Valley Restorers is back for another season of transforming abandoned cars to their former glory.

“There’s going to be some interesting twists and turns to look forward to the season,” said Avery Shoaf, co-star of Rust Valley Restorers.

“There’s some of the scary stuff, some interesting stuff and you’ll get to see me jump around like a small gazelle. You’ll get to see me in some precarious situations and you’re gonna get to see Mike in some precarious situations, but you know what? It’s a little bit off the wall this year.”

This season of the popular TV show follows Shoaf’s projects at Wildman Restorations, elaborate rescues of abandoned vehicles, as well as the auction where co-star Mike Hall passed the blow-torch to fans while emptying out his field of dreams in Tappen, B.C.

“I got rid of 40 years of my life in one day,” said Hall. “It was one of the hardest things I have done. After 40 years, they’re more like your children than cars.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: All but 50 cars sold in bittersweet ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ auction

More than 550 of his classic cars awaiting restoration sat in his famous ‘field of dreams’ were sold to the highest bidder from around the world.

The cars are going to be shipped far and wide. One is going to New York State, one is lined up for Michigan and just about every Canadian province will get a piece of his beloved collection.

Read more: Popular TV series Rust Valley Restorers returning for 4th season

After the sale, Hall has two more fields filled with cars waiting to be restored to what they once were, meaning he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s tears, there’s joy, there’s sadness, there’s a whole gamut of emotions. We did some amazing, cool builds; we did some rescues that were pretty outlandish,” said Hall.

The 10-episode season starts off with Hall and co-star Shoaf teaming up with an old friend to recover an abandoned, and potentially valuable, Volkswagen. A fire truck and 1969 Barracuda are also in the episode.

For Episode 2, Shoaf gambles on a partnership to restore his white whale, a 1956 Ford cab-over-engine truck and faces problems from authorities over his car-cluttered yard. Hall also tracks down a second fire truck to help his build get back on track.

Story continues below advertisement

Rust Valley Restorers season four begins airing Feb. 24 and can be viewed on History TV, Netflix, StackTV or on the Global TV app

With Files from Kathy Michaels and  Doyle Potenteau 

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
History tagTV tagentertainment tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagCorus tagTV series tagMike Hall tagRust Valley Restorers tagVehicle Restoration tagCar restoration tagAvery Shoaf tagpopular TV show tagLost Care Rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers