Popular TV series Rust Valley Restorers returning for 4th season

They’re baaaack!

Later this month, on Feb. 24, Mike Hall and his crazy crew in B.C.’s Interior will begin their fourth season of the wildly popular TV show Rust Valley Restorers.

Based out of Tappen, a 15-minute drive from Salmon Arm in B.C.’s Shuswap region, the show follows Hall and his large collection of cars in desperate need of restoration. Season 4 will feature 10 episodes.

Last season, Hall reportedly sold most of his collection of 550 vehicles at a well-publicized auction in October.

On the show’s website, for Season 4, Hall is purportedly facing the toughest decision of his life: Should he sell his beloved field of dreams and all of the cars he hasn’t yet restored?

Filming for Season 4 appears to have happened last summer, as the season teaser states new permit laws threaten to shut down his shop, along with fast-approaching wildfires in the region.

“Meanwhile, his best friend Avery (Shoaf) struggles to keep his own restoration business alive after receiving complaints from the neighbours,” says the series synopsis, “and Mike’s son, Connor, continues to help his father’s business while also planning his own wedding.”

5:13 Rust Valley Restorers return old wrecks to their former glory Rust Valley Restorers return old wrecks to their former glory – Dec 3, 2018

For Episode 1, Hall and co-star Shoaf team up with an old friend to recover an abandoned, and potentially valuable, Volkswagen. A fire truck and 1969 Barracuda are also in the episode.

For Episode 2, Shoaf gambles on a partnership to restore his white whale, a 1956 Ford cab-over-engine truck, and faces problems from authorities over his car-cluttered yard. Hall also tracks down a second fire truck to help his build get back on track.

5:20 ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ stars Mike and Connor Hall talk season 3 ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ stars Mike and Connor Hall talk season 3 – Mar 25, 2021

In related news, Shoaf has his own YouTube channel.

For Canadian automotive fans, the return of Rust Valley Restorers will mean a second show featuring car content from the Great White North.

In January, a new show titled Lost Car Rescue made its debut on History TV.

That show features a small group scouring Canada’s northern wilderness for rare vehicles.

Both shows can be viewed on History TV, Netflix, StackTV or on the Global TV app.

1:49 Famous ‘Field of Dreams’ goes to auction Famous ‘Field of Dreams’ goes to auction – Oct 1, 2021