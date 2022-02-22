Two teens injured, suspect arrested in alleged stabbing at Surrey, B.C. school

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged stabbing at a Surrey, B.C. school on Tuesday.

Police were called to the grounds of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary around 2:39 p.m. and found two teenaged victims.

One suspect — also a teen — was arrested and taken into custody, Surrey RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

“Early indications are that this incident stemmed from a dispute between teens who were known to each other,” police wrote in the release.

“The investigation is active and ongoing.”

The Surrey RCMP Youth Unit is currently working with the Surrey School District to ensure students, parents and staff are supported in the aftermath of the troubling incident, police added.

Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.

