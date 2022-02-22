SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

Estimated COVID-19 data shows decline in Alberta hospitalizations over Family Day long weekend

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More public health measures could soon be lifted in Alberta' COVID-19: More public health measures could soon be lifted in Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: This could be the last week that many Albertans will need to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as the province prepares to enter the next stage of its plan to ease public health measures. Morgan Black checks in with people to see how they feel about the changes.

Alberta Health released estimated COVID-19 data Tuesday, which shows the number of people in hospital with the disease declined over the long weekend.

A post on the chief medical officer of health’s Twitter account Tuesday afternoon stated a network change over the weekend caused unintended IT issues. As a result, “only ballpark figures” were released.

According to the estimated numbers, there are now about 1,380 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19, a drop from 1,494 patients in Alberta hospitals on Friday.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units also dropped — from 116 patients Friday to about 95 Tuesday.

It’s not known how many deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the long weekend. The province said full reporting will resume on Wednesday.

Read more: Interactive: Inside COVID’s rehabilitation hospitals

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Twitter post stated about 400 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is about 20 per cent.

About 475 new lab-confirmed cases were reported on both Sunday and Saturday, while there were about 760 new cases identified on Friday.

Because of limited access to PCR testing, health officials have said the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the community is likely much higher than what’s being recorded.

In a post on Twitter Monday evening, Premier Jason Kenney said there is “encouraging data” that shows a “steep drop” in the current COVID-19 wave, driven by the Omicron variant.

Trending Stories

Read more: Announcement regarding COVID-19 measures in Alberta coming Saturday: Kenney

“Pressure on our hospitals is declining,” the premier said.

As such, Kenney said the government will announce its final decision Saturday about proceeding into Phase 2 of the plan to lift almost all COVID-19 public health measures. That is tentatively slated for March 1.

“We will make a prudent decision based on the latest data,” Kenney said. “Damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“We must learn to live with COVID, and get our lives back to normal.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta’s top doctor says province is in transition' COVID-19: Alberta’s top doctor says province is in transition
COVID-19: Alberta’s top doctor says province is in transition – Feb 15, 2022

There was no in-person update on COVID-19 Tuesday. Last week, Hinshaw said she would be off for the next two weeks and Health Minister Jason Copping would provide regular updates to the media while she is away.

It’s not known when then next in-person media availability on COVID-19 will be held.

