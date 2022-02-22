1 dead after Calgary Trail collision Monday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 60s is dead after the car she was riding in was hit by a truck on Calgary Trail in south Edmonton on Monday evening.

According to police, the 69-year-old was a passenger in a car that was crossing the busy road near 54 Avenue when the car was struck by a Dodge Ram.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The people in the truck were not injured.

The Edmonton Police Service major collisions section is investigating, but police don’t believe speed or driver impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.