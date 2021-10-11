Serious crash shuts down Calgary Trail in south Edmonton

A section of Calgary Trail was shut down Monday morning after a serious collision in south Edmonton.
The overpass across Whitemud Drive was taped off and a destroyed black car was seen parked near a light standard, in the westbound turning lane.
It’s not known when the crash happened, if anyone was injured or how long the road will be closed.
The Edmonton Police Service major collision unit was spotted investigating the crash.
Global News has reached out to the Edmonton police for more information.
— More to come…
