Serious crash shuts down Calgary Trail in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section of Calgary Trail was shut down Monday morning after a serious collision in south Edmonton.

The overpass across Whitemud Drive was taped off and a destroyed black car was seen parked near a light standard, in the westbound turning lane.

It’s not known when the crash happened, if anyone was injured or how long the road will be closed.

Read more: Edmonton police officer hit while conducting traffic stop on Whitemud Drive

The Edmonton Police Service major collision unit was spotted investigating the crash.

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigating a serious collision on Calgary Trail at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Global News

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton police for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…