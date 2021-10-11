Menu

Traffic

Serious crash shuts down Calgary Trail in south Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 11:06 am
Edmonton police investigating a serious collision on Calgary Trail at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating a serious collision on Calgary Trail at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Global News

A section of Calgary Trail was shut down Monday morning after a serious collision in south Edmonton.

The overpass across Whitemud Drive was taped off and a destroyed black car was seen parked near a light standard, in the westbound turning lane.

It’s not known when the crash happened, if anyone was injured or how long the road will be closed.

Read more: Edmonton police officer hit while conducting traffic stop on Whitemud Drive

The Edmonton Police Service major collision unit was spotted investigating the crash.

Edmonton police investigating a serious collision on Calgary Trail at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating a serious collision on Calgary Trail at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Global News

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton police for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

