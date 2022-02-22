SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba loosening up visitation guidelines in health-care facilities

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 1:25 pm
St. Boniface Hospital is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
St. Boniface Hospital is shown in this file photo. Manitoba Nurses Union

In light of most of Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders going by the wayside in the next few weeks, Shared Health is announcing more relaxed visitation policies.

Phase 1 of the new approach may be implemented as soon as this week, depending on the facility.

Fully vaccinated people will be able to make a social call to a friend or family member in a long-term care (LTC) or acute care facility.

Up to two “general” guests will be allowed at a time, as long as the room is big enough.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated, or choose not to disclose their status, will be able to visit LTC residents in designated spaces, but won’t be able to do the same for someone in hospital.

Read more: Manitoba moves to drop vaccine requirements, all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March

Story continues below advertisement

When the weather warms up, outdoor visits will be permitted with up to four visitors at once — fully vaccinated or not.

Trending Stories

Appointments will have to be made for all of the above circumstances.

Additionally, someone headed to the emergency or urgent care department will also be able to bring a fully vaccinated partner with them.

In all cases, many other guidelines remain in place, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing.

Shared Health says each facility reserves the right to supervise visits how it sees fit.

“This may include requiring resident doors to remain open during visits,” Shared Health’s updated visitor guidelines read.

Hugging and hand-holding will be allowed as long as participants try to maintain as much distance as possible.

Shared Health says these regulations may change if a facility enters a COVID-19 outbreak, or the province reverses course with more stringent public health orders in the future.

There’s no word on what future phases of the guidelines may look like.

Click to play video: 'Advocacy organization gives Manitoba D+ on vaccinating seniors' Advocacy organization gives Manitoba D+ on vaccinating seniors
Advocacy organization gives Manitoba D+ on vaccinating seniors – Feb 1, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagManitoba hospitals tagPersonal Care Homes tagshared health taghospital visitors tagManitoba long term care tagManitoba PCH's tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers