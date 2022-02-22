Long Point, Kettle Creek conservation areas issue flood watch

Send this page to someone via email

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority have issued flood watches as melting snow and rainfall combine to potentially overwhelm watercourses.

According to the LPRCA, its watershed could see 15 to 20 millimetres of rain. The authority adds that the snow remaining on the ground is equivalent to roughly 15 millimetres of water.

“Members of the public are reminded to stay away from ditches, streams, rivers and ponds as the combination of slippery banks and cold, fast-flowing water is dangerous,” the authority said in announcing the flood watch Monday night.

“Ice conditions on watercourses, ponds and reservoirs are expected to deteriorate and should be considered unsafe. Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these areas.”

The LPRCA added that water levels are expected to remain high for several days and, as a result, its flood watch is expected to remain in place until Friday.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority’s flood watch is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

The KCCA said residents in Port Stanley and low-lying areas in Belmont and St. Thomas should prepare for flooding and keep watch of local conditions. Everyone is encouraged to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline as well, with the authority stressing that the ice is weak and unstable.

“Last week’s thaw and high-water event helped to clear out a lot of ice from the upper reaches of the watershed. However, there remains a significant ice jam in Port Stanley that is currently located at the lift bridge, with ice cover extending out to the outer harbour,” Jennifer Dow, KCCA water conservation supervisor, said Monday.

“The timing and extent of flooding will depend on the amount of rain we receive Monday night and into Tuesday and how the remainder of the ice breaks up in Port Stanley.”

The authority added that watershed areas that receive higher rainfall amounts are at higher risk of flash flooding or localized flooding.

Meanwhile, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority have issued water safety bulletins.

“The UTRCA expects water levels to rise again, potentially to similar levels as seen last week, depending on the quantity of liquid precipitation received. A return to cold temperatures later on Wednesday will temper the melting process,” the UTRCA said in a statement.

“The UTRCA’s flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels and will be operated to reduce any downstream flooding. UTRCA officials are monitoring the situation, and will report on any changing conditions if necessary.”

The ABCA said major flooding is not anticipated within its watersheds, but noted that “with levels in watercourses elevated from last week’s runoff, some rivers and creeks will reach and exceed bank-full conditions, resulting in minor flooding of traditional low-lying flood plain areas.”

Most larger rivers in its region are running free of ice, meaning the risk of ice jam-related flooding is low. However, there is weakened river ice in the Port Franks and Grand Bend areas.