Brampton community bracing for another possible flood as significant rainfall forecasted

A Brampton community hit with flooding last week is bracing for another significant rainfall headed for the area.

Environment Canada forecasts that about 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall between Monday night through Tuesday.

Several homes in a small community that borders the Credit River near Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue had to be evacuated on Thursday after ice chunks broke up following heavy rain that day and caused a major ice jam.

Upwards of 100 homes were initially evacuated. That dropped to 50 on Friday, with most residents able to return home by Saturday.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said in an update Monday morning that crews are still pumping out water from low lying areas.

“We’re still concerned though about future flooding that could happen in the coming days,” Boyes told reporters. “As we know precipitation will be falling tomorrow.”

Quick update on the Brampton flooding situation, currently 6 homes are unoccupied out of the 50 evacuated last week. Crews continue to work to remove ice chunks from Credit River to get ahead of forecasted rain/mild temps. Take a look at Churchville Park South. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/qCzkVqKlUB — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) February 21, 2022

Large excavating trucks have been on scene all weekend to remove large chunks of the ice.

Boyes said the plan is to continue using the excavators to break up as much of the ice jam as possible before the rain moves over the area. The situation will be re-assessed over the next 48 hours, Boyes continued.

“The idea is to incrementally break up some small amounts at this ‘elbow’ where the ice has all come together and compacted,” Boyes said. “That way, that ice can move down river, and then it will allow the rest of the water to flow.”

“There is some water flowing through the river right now but this will just help, naturally, allow it to move through. Especially before we get more precipitation tomorrow.”

Boyes also said as of Monday there are still six residents who have been unable to return home.

He also warns residents in the area to be aware of the incoming weather and to take precautions.

Meanwhile, for the incoming rain, Environment Canada warns “the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”

View image in full screen The aftermath of flooding in Brampton near the Credit River on Feb. 21, 2022. Morganne Campbell / Global News

View image in full screen The aftermath of flooding in Brampton near the Credit River. Morganne Campbell / Global News