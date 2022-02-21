‘Significant’ rainfall expected for Hamilton, Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for heavy rainfall Monday night in the Hamilton and Niagara regions.

The weather agency is forecasting rainfall amounts of between 15 to 25 mm staring in the evening and continuing through Tuesday.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.,” the agency said in its release Monday morning.

“There is a risk of light freezing rain over the Oakridges moraine and portions of southwestern Ontario tonight.”

The Niagara Peninsula, Long Point and Grand River authorities urged residents late last week to stay away from the major lakes, streams and creeks as watersheds received 15- 20 mm of rain in a 24 hour period.

The agencies warnings around local rivers and waterbodies are still in effect due to the expected rain and warm temperatures early this week.

Municipalities are advised to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins and other storm infrastructure.

The general forecast is calling for afternoon clouds rain and a high of 9 C on Monday and low -1 C.

Showers and risk of a thunderstorm is expected on Tuesday with a high or 11 C.