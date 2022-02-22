SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec logs 30 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop below 1,750

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Is it too soon to lift mask restrictions in Quebec schools?' COVID-19: Is it too soon to lift mask restrictions in Quebec schools?
Is it time for kids to stop wearing masks in school? Quebec public health officials are seriously considering it. Protesters have been demanding it. But as Dan Spector reports, others argue it's still too soon.

Quebec reported the deaths of 30 more people Tuesday while hospital numbers fell sharply amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,742, a decrease of 34 compared with the previous day. This includes 107 patients in intensive care units, a drop of 12.

Health officials say 101 patients were admitted to hospitals across the province in the past 24-hour period, while 135 left.

Quebec recorded 1,438 new novel coronavirus cases, but the daily tally doesn’t accurately reflect the current situation since access to government-run PCR screening sites are limited to high-risk groups.

Read more: Quebec to lift classroom mask requirements for COVID-19 after March break

On that note, the latest update shows 17,158 tests were conducted Sunday.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests on the government’s new website. In the last day, 554 test results were registered — including 410 positive results.

The immunization campaign saw another 15,030 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. More than 18.3 million shots have been given to date in the province.

Over the course of the pandemic, Quebec has logged a total of 913,901 cases and 13,886 deaths.

The number of recoveries from the virus topped 880,000 as of Tuesday.

