Hamilton Bulldogs set to host outdoor game at Tim Hortons Field

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs will be making use of an outdoor arena set for construction at Tim Horton’s field in March.

The squad will host the Oshawa Generals in an outdoor game the night after the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at the stadium.

The Hamilton Bulldogs are proud to announce the creation of the 2022 OUTDOOR SHOWCASE at Tim Hortons Field. March 14th, 2022 at 7:00pm we will take it outdoors against the @Oshawa_Generals! Details: https://t.co/CxJL8qW4Jd#DawgMentality #HamOnt #OHL pic.twitter.com/gsRtOOwANp — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) February 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the Ontario Hockey League match-up went on sale Tuesday morning for the March 14 meeting.

“I’m thrilled for our players, staff and fans to get to experience this once in a lifetime type of event,” Bulldogs Owner Michael Andlauer said in a release.

“This outdoor showcase presents a wonderful opportunity to once again bring our community together through our Hamilton Bulldogs.”

The event is expected to be an experience similar to the NHL’s Winter Classic, Heritage Classic & Stadium Series games.

Last September, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Tim Horton’s would host a 2021-2022 regular-season game between the Leafs and Sabres on March 13.

The matchup will be the 35th outdoor NHL game, and the third scheduled for the 2021-22 season along with the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic played on New Year’s Day in Minnesota and the 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Nashville in February.

The Leafs will be playing in their fourth NHL regular-season outdoor game.

The OHL game will be the fourth outdoor game for the league following a 2013 double header event in Hockeytown Detroit in 2013 and Ottawa’s TD place stadium in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket prices range between $25 and $45 with game time 7:00 p.m. on the first day of the March break for students on the 14th.

Season ticket holders will have the outdoor game included at no extra cost.