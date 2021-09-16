Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton set to host Leafs-Sabres outdoor game in March

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is set to host a National Hockey League (NHL) game outdoors in March.

League commissioner Gary Bettman has confirmed that Tim Horton’s Field will host a 2021-2022 regular-season game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres on March 13.

“We again will honor Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry,” Bettman said in a release.

“In addition, by inviting the first U.S.-based team to a Heritage Classic, we will celebrate the greater Golden Horseshoe region as the home of so many fans of both the Leafs and Sabres.”

Five other cities have hosted the annual event: 2019 in Regina, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2014 in Vancouver, 2011 in Calgary and 2003 in Edmonton.

The first was at Commonwealth Stadium when the Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the first NHL regular-season outdoor game.

The Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup will be the 35th outdoor game, and the third scheduled for the 2021-22 NHL season along with the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic set for New Year’s Day in Minnesota and the 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Nashville in February.

The Leafs will be playing in their fourth NHL regular-season outdoor game.