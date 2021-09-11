QB Dane Evans injured in Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were hit by double whammy Friday night in Toronto.

Not only did Hamilton’s two-game winning streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, the team also lost quarterback Dane Evans to injury.

Trailing 17-10, Ticats running back Sean Thomas Erlington scored on a 20-yard run with 1:24 left to play in regulation to make it a one-point game.

But kicker Michael Domagala’s convert attempt to tie the contest rang off the right upright and the Argonauts sailed away with a 17-16 victory.

Already playing without injured receiver Brandon Banks and QB Jeremiah Masoli, Evans suffered an apparent hip injury midway through the fourth quarter while being sacked by Toronto’s Shawn Oakman and did not return.

Story continues below advertisement

He finished the game with 192 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while running three times for a team-high 32 yards.

Toronto QB Nick Arbuckle threw a touchdown and ran for another as the Argos improved to 3-2 on the season and avenged their loss against Hamilton (2-3) on Labour Day.

The game was played in front of 9,702 fans at BMO Field, where the Argonauts are now 2-0.

Hamilton’s next game is Sept. 17 when they host the Calgary Stampeders.

2:03 Huskies Machart and Zerr listed as top CFL prospects Huskies Machart and Zerr listed as top CFL prospects