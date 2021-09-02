Hockey September 2 2021 7:13pm 01:47 Former Winnipeg hockey coach charged with sexual assault A former Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault after two of his former players came forward with allegations they were abused in the ’90s. Kevin Hirschfield reports. Former Winnipeg hockey coach faces long list of historical sexual assault charges REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8163741/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8163741/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?