Most of Saskatchewan under an extreme cold warning

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected as a bitterly cold arctic air mass settles over the province.

Wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected Tuesday morning before moderating during the afternoon.

Extreme wind chill values are expected again overnight.

The extreme cold should start easing on Thursday.

Frostbite can occur in minutes at these values. Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

