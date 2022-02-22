Menu

Weather

Most of Saskatchewan under an extreme cold warning

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 9:33 am
Wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected during the morning of Feb. 22, 2022, in most of Saskatchewan before moderating during the afternoon. View image in full screen
Wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected during the morning of Feb. 22, 2022, in most of Saskatchewan before moderating during the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected as a bitterly cold arctic air mass settles over the province.

Wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected Tuesday morning before moderating during the afternoon.

Read more: Extreme cold causing problems for Saskatchewan property owners

Extreme wind chill values are expected again overnight.

The extreme cold should start easing on Thursday.

Frostbite can occur in minutes at these values. Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant. People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

