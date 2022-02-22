Snowmobile crashes on the rise over the last three years in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Serious snowmobile crashes have been on the rise over the past three years.

According to Manitoba RCMP, there have been at least four fatal snowmobile crashes so far in 2022. Several crashes resulted in serious injuries.

In 2021, there were 15 serious/fatal crashes, up from 13 in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

Speed was a contributing factor in 61 per cent of crashes. Nearly a third involved impairment.

Snoman Inc, which maintains most trails around the province says caution is needed at all times.

“For new riders, it’s important to know your limits and do what you’re comfortable. It’s also important to read on the safety tips and guidelines,” said Executive Director Yvonne Rideout.

“It’s also just as important to seasoned riders to give themselves a refresher on the rules,” Rideout added.

While Manitoba has had plenty of snow this year, Rideout says there is one thing hampering the season.

“The winds keep blowing the snow on the trails. It makes the riding not great. We always hope our groomers can get out as soon as possible to smooth things out,” Rideout said.

Snowmobilers are encouraged to check on trail conditions before heading out. You can do so by going to the Snowman website here. You can also find the latest online courses and safety tips.

