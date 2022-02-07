Snowmobiler charged with impaired driving on Trent Lakes OFSC trail: Peterborough County OPP

A snowmobiler faces an impaired driving charge following a patrol by Peterborough County OPP on Sunday afternoon.
Police say around 1:30 p.m., officers patrolling the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail E108 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes stopped a snowmobiler and determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.
Jeno Eppel, 60, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
Trending Stories
The accused received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Eppel was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 15.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments