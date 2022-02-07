Menu

Crime

Snowmobiler charged with impaired driving on Trent Lakes OFSC trail: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 10:08 am
OPP arrested an impaired snowmobiler on an OFSC trail in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sunday. View image in full screen
OPP arrested an impaired snowmobiler on an OFSC trail in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Sunday. OPP/Twitter

A snowmobiler faces an impaired driving charge following a patrol by Peterborough County OPP on Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., officers patrolling the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail E108 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes stopped a snowmobiler and determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Snowmobiler dies following crash north of Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

Jeno Eppel, 60, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Trending Stories

The accused received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Eppel was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 15.

