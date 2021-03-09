Menu

Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Canada

‘Very lucky’ snowmobiler rescued by friend after crash in N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 3:24 pm
Colchester District RCMP responded to a snowmobile collision that resulted in a closure of Hwy 104 on Monday.
Colchester District RCMP responded to a snowmobile collision that resulted in a closure of Hwy 104 on Monday. File/Global News

A snowmobiler is recovering in hospital after a harrowing experience that resulted in him being airlifted to a Halifax hospital.

Nova Scotia RCMP say two men had gone for a ride on Sunday near Londonderry in Colchester County, and had made plans to meet up the next morning at their camp.

When one of the men woke up Monday morning, he discovered his friend, a 23-year-old man from Enfield, had not returned.

Read more: Nova Scotia man dies in snowmobile crash in South Tetagouche, N.B.

The man went in search of his friend and eventually found him about 16 km away.

RCMP say the victim had collided with trees and was seriously injured.

“He is very lucky, he was in really poor shape when his friend found him,” RCMP Cpl. Mark Skinner told Global News.

The first man was able to call for help and move his friend near Highway 104 to meet first responders.

A section of the highway was shut down between 11:30 .m. and 1 p.m. Monday so the victim could be airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Skinner says the man remains in hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Snowmobile safety tips for frozen lake traveling' Snowmobile safety tips for frozen lake traveling
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaCollisionSnowmobilesnowmobilingSnowmobile CrashsnowmobilerSnowmobile collisionLondonderrysnowmobile incidentsnoemobiler

