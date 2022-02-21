N.S. fire marshal continues investigation into house fire that killed woman, 3 children

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a woman and three children continues in Nova Scotia, with authorities saying the blaze does not seem suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the home on Upper Branch Road in Auburndale on the South Shore just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

“As the responding units started arriving on scene they had a fully engulfed structure fire, a one storey single-family bungalow,” said Chief Cory Emino of the Midville and District Fire Department.

RCMP said the fire took hours to extinguish. The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and children aged 11, 9 and 8 were found inside the house.

A 36-year-old man and four-year-old boy were able to escape and were taken to hospital by EHS.

View image in full screen The fire at the home on Upper Branch Road in Auburndale broke out at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Amber Fryday/Global News

“Autopsies have been completed by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire,” RCMP said Monday.

“The evidence and information gathered to date continues to indicate the fire is not suspicious.”

The victim have been identified by friends and family as Kaylea Savory and her two sons, as well as the daughter of her fiancé. Her fiancé and his son were the survivors, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

View image in full screen The victims of the Auburndale, N.S. fire have been identified by a local school as Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant, and her two sons Hendrix and Harley. A third child also died in the fire. gofundme

On Sunday, Bluenose Academy in Lunenburg confirmed Kaylea worked as a teaching assistant at the school. A letter from the principal revealed her two sons attended the school: Hendrix Savory was in Grade 3 and Harley Savory was in Grade 6.

South Shore Regional & Tri-County Regional Centres for Education confirmed the third child was a Grade 4 student at Greenfield Elementary in Greenfield.

Both schools will provide grief counselling on Tuesday, when classes resume after the long weekend.

A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals were outside Bluenose Academy on Monday. Flowers have also been left at the site of the fire.

Emino said the small community has been hit hard by the loss.

“It strikes at everybody … and our hearts go out to the (victims’) families in their time of loss, it’s a terrible tragedy,” he said.

View image in full screen Community members have been leaving flowers at the site of the fatal fire. Amber Fryday/Global News

— With a file from The Canadian Press