Crime

EPS warn F150 owners of rise in theft by thieves using ‘sophisticated technology’

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 11:03 am
A Ford F150 truck.
Edmonton police said there has been a recent rash of F150 thefts, including the truck shown in this photo. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Ford F150 owners are being warned by Edmonton police about a recent spike in truck thefts.

The EPS auto-theft prevention team is investigating a string of more than a dozen thefts since Feb. 18 of the specific model.

Thieves have specifically targeted 2018-2020 models of F150s equipped with a push-button start.

“The thieves are using sophisticated technology to defeat the trucks’ anti-theft systems,” the EPS said in a news release.

Police are advising owners of F150 trucks to park them in a secure location, such as a garage, or in well-lit, high-traffic areas. It’s also recommended to remove all valuables from the vehicle, and use a steering-wheel lock.

