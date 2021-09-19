Hit-and-run during truck theft sends owner to hospital: Innisfail RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A senior is in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while his own truck was in the process of being stolen, according to RCMP in central Alberta.

Innisfail RCMP said the rural pedestrian hit-and-run and vehicle theft happened on Saturday afternoon in Red Deer County.

Police responded at approximately 1:45 p.m. after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Township Road 364 near Range Road 44, west of Innisfail in the Caroline area.

Upon arriving at the scene and speaking with witnesses, RCMP said the 77-year-old victim had parked his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on the shoulder of the township road while he had been working in an adjacent field.

The victim saw his truck driving away and realized it had been stolen, at which time RCMP said he went back to the road.

Moments later he was struck by a white, newer model pickup truck believed to be associated with the theft of his vehicle.

Police said the victim and a witness said a second vehicle — a blue car with a woman driving it — was also involved in the incident.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the victim to hospital, where RCMP said he remains in serious but stable condition.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Caroline, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) September 18, 2021

The victim’s stolen Chevy was found a short distance from where it was stolen; on the corner of Range Road 45 and Township Road 360.

“We believe that there were several people involved in this incident and are hopeful that someone will come forward with information,” Innisfail RCMP Const. Sara Devine said.

“The white truck that hit the victim may have some damage to the front end, and we would very much like to speak to anyone that has information on this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.