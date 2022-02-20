1,056 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 324 in intensive care

A total of 1,056 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, as the province continues to work to control the ongoing pandemic.
New data reported by the province on Sunday also said 324 people are receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).
Both the number of people hospitalized and the total number of people in an ICU dropped from numbers recorded a day earlier. On Saturday 1,191 people were in hospital, with 329 in intensive care.
However, in a tweet on Sunday Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, said not all hospitals report on weekends.
The province also reported 1,966 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but experts have cautioned that this is likely an undercount due to the more stringent testing rules implemented in Ontario.
To date, 1,087,484 cases of the virus have been detected in the province.
According to Elliott, by Sunday, a total of Ontario, 31,500,915 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administ .
"92.5% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.3% have two doses," Elliott said in a tweet. "If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it's not too late."
