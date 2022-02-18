SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Some Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can book a COVID vaccine booster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 6:03 am
COVID-19: Ontario booster eligibility expanded to youth aged 12-17


TORONTO — Some Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can book a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting today.

The bookings open at 8 a.m. for those who had their second shot six months ago, though some public health units have already been offering the third shots to teens since the province announced the expanded booster eligibility earlier this week.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has only recommended booster doses for high-risk teenagers, such as those who are immunocompromised.

Read more: Ontario expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario’s decision to expand eligibility to anyone 12 to 17 who had their second shot six months ago is based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health and the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee.

About 90 per cent of people aged 12 to 17 in Ontario have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the next age group, of people aged 18 to 29, just 34 per cent have received a booster shot.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
