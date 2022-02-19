1,191 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 329 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 1,191 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, as the province continues to grapple with the ongoing pandemic.

New data released by the province also said 329 people are receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU) after testing positive for the virus.

Both the number of people hospitalized and the total number of people in an ICU dropped from numbers recorded a day earlier.

On Friday 1,281 people were in hospital with COVID-19, while 352 were in intensive care.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those in hospital, 50 per cent were admitted for COVID-19, while 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Elliott said 79 per cent of those in ICU were admitted for COVID-19, while 21 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

According to the data, as of Saturday, 216 people were on a ventilator with COVID-19.

The new numbers also suggest 2,244 new cases of the virus have been detected. However, experts say this is likely an undercount because of more stringent testing rules implemented in the province.

To date, 1,085,518 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ontario.

The new data also said 10 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Elliott, so far 31,467,215 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Elliott tweeted: “92.5% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.3% have two doses. If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

