Cleanup underway after oil from Hydro One transmission station leaked into Don River

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One says cleanup efforts are underway after oil from one of its transmission sites leaked into the Don River.

In a statement emailed to Global News, Richard Francella a spokesperson for Hydro One, said early Friday, one of the company’s transformers at Bathurst Transmission Station in North York failed, “resulting in insulating mineral oil being released.”

“We immediately dispatched our environmental emergency response team and cleanup efforts are underway,” the email reads.

According to Francella, access to a nearby sewer has been blocked while vacuum trucks and absorbent booms are being used on the ground and in the water.

He said Hydro One has “engaged” the City of Toronto and the Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks in the response to the leak.

Story continues below advertisement

Francella said Hydro One “takes its responsibility to the environment and the local community very seriously.”

“Our team of specially trained responders provide 24 hour/7 days per week spill management services,” the email reads. “Our goal, when responding to spills, is to prevent or mitigate potential impacts on the environment and to minimize customer service interruptions.”

According to Francella, in 2020, the company “successfully recovered” 98 per cent of liquid materials that were spilled.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the City of Toronto said Hydro one has “been in contact with the City and has taken carriage of the clean-up.”

“The Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks is also aware of the spill,” the statement said.

The city said there are “no safety concerns” for Toronto’s drinking water.

“Toronto’s drinking water is continuously monitored, tested and analyzed to ensure it meets the strict standards of Toronto Public Health, the Province of Ontario and Government of Canada,” the statement reads.

Global News also reached out to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment, but did not immediately hear back.