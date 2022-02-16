Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario fiscal watchdog to release report on hydro bills, subsidy programs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 6:04 am
Hydro One electricity transmission lines are seen south of Chesley, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
Hydro One electricity transmission lines are seen south of Chesley, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel.

TORONTO — Ontario’s financial watchdog is set to release a report today on hydro bills and subsidy programs.

The Financial Accountability Office will look at how the government plans to lower bills by 12 per cent.

Soaring hydro prices was a major issue in the last provincial election, even after the former Liberal government introduced a so-called Fair Hydro Plan to lower time-of-use rates by 25 per cent.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives promised during the 2018 election to further lower electricity bills by 12 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario announces off-peak electricity rates for residents, small businesses starting Jan. 18

The FAO report will also look at the cost of changes to subsidy programs since the introduction in 2017 of the Fair Hydro Plan, which saw a new entity controlled by Ontario Power Generation take on debt to fund the bill reduction.

Story continues below advertisement

The cost of paying back that debt, which would have been up to $28 billion under the Liberal plans, was to go back onto ratepayers’ bills for the next 20 years, keeping the costs of the plan off government books.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagElectricity tagHYDRO tagOntario hydro tagFAO tagFinancial Accountability Office tagHydro Bills tagOntario Hydro Bills tagFAO Report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers