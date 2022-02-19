SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2022 11:00 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin.

The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025.

Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played.

In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto’s taxi squad. However, following the elimination of the taxi squad in the NHL following the all-star break, he was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

With Ritchie and his $2.5-million cap hit playing in the minors there was speculation that he would be traded.

Trending Stories

Dzingel comes with a cap hit of $1.1-million and is in the final year of his contract. Lyubushkin, a right-shot defenceman, is also in the final year of his deal and earns $1.35-million.

This move was made a little more than a month before the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline.

Dzingel, 29, is a seven-season NHL veteran who was first drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He played three-and-a-half seasons in Ottawa before he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He has since had stints with the Carolina Hurricanes and he made a return to the Senators before he signed this past summer with Arizona.

In 26 games played this season, Dzingel has seven points and 35 penalty minutes.

The 27-year-old Lyubushkin has spent his entire four-year NHL career with the Coyotes. In 46 games played this season, he’s tallied nine assists and sports a minus-6 rating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers