Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Calgary this weekend

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 2:51 pm
A mother and her child in Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
A mother and her child in Calgary, Alta. Getty Images

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The agency said to expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

“Snow will begin along the northern foothills this afternoon and spread south through the Calgary area this evening,” it said.

Environment Canada warned that visibility may be quickly reduced in heavy snow, so be prepared to adjust your driving.

