Snowfall warning issued for Calgary this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The agency said to expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

“Snow will begin along the northern foothills this afternoon and spread south through the Calgary area this evening,” it said.

“Snow will begin to ease Sunday night.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Snow will begin to ease Sunday night."

Environment Canada warned that visibility may be quickly reduced in heavy snow, so be prepared to adjust your driving.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.