Large crash closes Highway 1 east of Calgary as strong wind, snow pummels southern Alberta

Depending on where you’re living in Calgary, it’s likely the wind was rumbling your windows Monday morning.

The city of Calgary remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada with strong winds expected.

The advisory also states periods of poor visibility due to snow or blowing snow are possible.

30-vehicle ​pileup on Highway 1 east of Calgary

A large collision shut down a section of The Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.

Cypress County has reported a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 1, saying traffic was affected in both directions from Brooks to Suffield.

According to 511 Alberta, upwards of 30 vehicles were involved in the collision.

Brooks RCMP said as of 12:15 p.m, there had been no injuries reported.

The stretch of road between Range Road 100 and Range Road 110 has since been closed, with approaching traffic at a standstill. Mounties said traffic flow was not expected to resume for several hours.

A major multi-vehicle collision has occurred on Highway 1 at Range Road 105. At least 30 vehicles are involved. The highway is closed to traffic in both directions at this time.#CypressCounty#ABRoads pic.twitter.com/MuMB4Wx0HS — Cypress County (@CypressCounty) January 31, 2022

Travel in the area is not recommended at this time as police said roads are reported to be very icy and visibility is low due to high winds and blowing snow.

Elsewhere, in the region of Hanna, Coronation and Oyen, Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning.

Strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour are likely and along with the snowfall, visibility will be limited.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility. The government weather agency said conditions are expected to improve early Monday evening.

A wind warning was also issued near the eastern Alberta border, including Medicine Hat, Bow Island and Suffield. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Strong winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour are likely to continue through the rest of the day with winds expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.

