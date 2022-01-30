Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow en route to Alberta for Monday: Environment Canada

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 2:17 pm
File: Highway 93 in Jasper National Park on Oct. 14, 2019. View image in full screen
File: Highway 93 in Jasper National Park on Oct. 14, 2019. Jessika Guse, Global News

Don’t put the shovels and ice melt away just yet — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a good chunk of Alberta for Sunday evening through to Monday morning.

Snow and strong winds are expected to develop overnight in the central Alberta area before moving south.

Environment Canada said snowfall amounts will vary by region, but a general amount of 5 to 10 cm can be expected north and west of Edmonton, while areas around the Capital region can expect up to 5 cm.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: winter driving safety' Ask an Expert: winter driving safety
Ask an Expert: winter driving safety – Jan 23, 2022

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

Trending Stories

As for central and southern Alberta, up to 2 to 4 cm by Monday afternoon is expected with the only exception being the southern foothills region, where snowfall accumulations could exceed 10 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a slight risk of freezing rain over central Alberta overnight.

Low visibility could be an issue for the Monday morning commute as strong northwest winds gusting upwards of 80 km/h will likely develop Sunday night.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagEdmonton weather tagAlberta weather tagCalgary weather tagFreezing Rain tagSnowfall tagLethbridge Weather tagabstorm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers