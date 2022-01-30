Snow en route to Alberta for Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t put the shovels and ice melt away just yet — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a good chunk of Alberta for Sunday evening through to Monday morning.

Snow and strong winds are expected to develop overnight in the central Alberta area before moving south.

Environment Canada said snowfall amounts will vary by region, but a general amount of 5 to 10 cm can be expected north and west of Edmonton, while areas around the Capital region can expect up to 5 cm.

As for central and southern Alberta, up to 2 to 4 cm by Monday afternoon is expected with the only exception being the southern foothills region, where snowfall accumulations could exceed 10 cm.

There is also a slight risk of freezing rain over central Alberta overnight.

Low visibility could be an issue for the Monday morning commute as strong northwest winds gusting upwards of 80 km/h will likely develop Sunday night.